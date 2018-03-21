Poland's Adam Zagajewski named Golden Wreath winner of 2018 Struga Poetry Evenings

Skopje, 21 March 2018 (MIA) - Adam Zagajewski from Poland is this year's winner of the Golden Wreath Award of the Struga Poetry Evenings, it was revealed Wednesday at a news conference by the festival's organizers.

Zagajewski will be presented with the coveted recognition at the 57th edition of the annual festival of poetry in August.

Born in 1945 in Lwów, Zagajewski is renowned for his 13 book of poems, but he is also an essayist, translator, novelist and professor of philosophy. He currently lives in Krakow. He is most famous for being part of the New Wave (Nowa fala) literary movement also known as the Generation of '68'.

In a letter on the occasion of the announcement, Zagajewski says he has never attended the Struga Poetry Evenings, but 'you don't have to be there physically to know the legend about the festival and the legend of this award.'

"Poets are complicated people, but it is not true that they don't have some quite ordinary, human emotions. Therefore, I have nothing to hide: this award is a tremendous honor for me, it brings me joy, I am happy that from this moment on I am joining the club of poets that I admire," Zagajewski's letter reads in which he also thanks the jury and the poets of Macedonia.

Speaking at the event to announce the festival's laureate, Minister of Culture Robert Alagjozovski said he was especially pleased that this year the award would go to a poet from 'our friendly country, Poland.'

"I believe the choice of the festival's board to present the coveted award to him is considered as yet another contribution to our cultural ties... Zagajewski rightfully is joining the cluster of great poets who have been named 'Golden Wreath' laureates," he said. ba/13:35

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.