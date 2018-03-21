Macedonia – Belgium – political consultations

Skopje, 21 March 2018 (MIA) – The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Macedonia and Belgium held political consultation on Wednesday in Skopje.

The gathering was co-chaired by Victor Dimovski – State Secretary of Macedonia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and Annick Van Calster, Director for Bilateral Affairs of Belgian MoFA.

The talks were focused on the development of the bilateral relations, reform processes in Macedonia on its road to the EU, NATO membership, as well as the country’s activities for advancing the relations with its neighbors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The meeting commended the Macedonia-Belgium relations in the spirit of mutual trust, friendship and commitment to their further advancing.

Macedonian officials commended Belgium’s regular support of Macedonia’s bid to join the Euro-Atlantic organizations, while their Belgian colleagues reaffirmed the support of official Brussels of Macedonia’s reforms, whose ultimate goal is a full-fledged EU and NATO membership, the press release reads. lk/19:56

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.