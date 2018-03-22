МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, March 22, 2018, 

Pyatt: Both sides to use this window of opportunity for solution

Thursday, March 22, 2018  10:36 AM

Pyatt: Both sides to use this window of opportunity for solution

Athens, 22 March 2018 (MIA) - The United States are interested in seeing both sides using this window of opportunity that is now open, says US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, MIA reports from Athens.

In an interview with Greek web portal "News247", Ambassador Pyatt says the United States will do everything to support the efforts of the UN special envoy in the name talks.

"The best way to support Nimetz and this diplomacy is to not speak or speculate, but instead highlight that now is the window of opportunity to leave behind this problem, in a way that is good for Greece, good for the people in Skopje, but also good for the broader region," says Pyatt. ik/10:35

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
2/13/2018 1:41:26 PM Skopje issue is lost for Greece: party leader
1/9/2018 5:10:19 PM Kotzias: Compound name for all uses, differentiating from Greek Macedonia
1/2/2018 2:33:02 PM Greek PM optimist in name row, urges deeds not words
12/17/2017 11:33:24 AM Good atmosphere for name row settlement: EU Ambassador

Mosaic

Argentine legally changes gender to retire early

An Argentine tax official reportedly made a one-le...

Ridley Scott in talks to produce Chinese action thriller

Veteran director and producer Ridley Scott is in t...

Facebook sorry for blocking Delacroix masterpiece over nudity

Facebook admitted making a mistake after it banned...

Barbra Streisand says no #MeToo moment marred her life

"Never,'' Barbra Streisand replied when asked if s...

Qapla'! Trekkies can now learn Klingon with Duolingo

Star Trek fans, rejoice: Language-learning platfor...

Top