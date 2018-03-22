Pyatt: Both sides to use this window of opportunity for solution
- Thursday, March 22, 2018 10:36 AM
Athens, 22 March 2018 (MIA) - The United States are interested in seeing both sides using this window of opportunity that is now open, says US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, MIA reports from Athens.
In an interview with Greek web portal "News247", Ambassador Pyatt says the United States will do everything to support the efforts of the UN special envoy in the name talks.
"The best way to support Nimetz and this diplomacy is to not speak or speculate, but instead highlight that now is the window of opportunity to leave behind this problem, in a way that is good for Greece, good for the people in Skopje, but also good for the broader region," says Pyatt. ik/10:35
