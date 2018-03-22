МИА Лого
Thursday, March 22, 2018, 

Police seize 91kg marijuana, detain three

Thursday, March 22, 2018  1:47 PM

Police seize 91kg marijuana, detain three

Skopje, 22 March 2018 (MIA) - The police detained three persons from Skopje and seized 91kg of marijuana in Kicevo on Wednesday.

The three individuals, along with three others, one of whom already serving a prison sentence and two others currently at large, have been charged with unauthorized production and distribution of narcotics, psychotropic substances and precursors.

The narcotics came from neighboring Albania and were temporarily stored in Struga. On Wednesday morning, the three persons left for Skopje as the final destination for the marijuana. The police stopped them in Kicevo and found the narcotics during the search. ik/13:46

