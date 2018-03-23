Zaev: Kotzias: Time for compromise, leaders’ decisions
- Friday, March 23, 2018 4:05 PM
Skopje, 23 March 2018 (MIA) – The talks between Macedonia and Greece on settling the name dispute should be focused on the future of both countries, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday at a meeting with visiting Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.
‘We should be determined and take actions that will bring us closer to settling the only open issue between our countries. I’m certain that such approach will lead to a solution that offers sufficient number of arguments for the institutions and opposition of both countries to accept it as dignified for both Macedonia and Greece,’ PM Zaev said.
This meeting, he said, is taking place in a rather positive moment, namely when lasting solutions to name disputes in and EU prospect of the Western Balkans are expected.
During the name negotiation process, both countries have been promoting one European value, namely advancing of the bilateral relations and ties of confidence, Zaev said.
‘We should keep working on further advancing of our relations, nourish and make them better after the name issue settlement, as the citizens of our countries, our EU friends and international community expect a solution to this matter,’ Zaev said.
Greece, as NATO, EU member and oldest democracy in the region, bears great responsibility for resolving the (name) issue, FM Kotzias said. Finding a compromise that would be acceptable for both countries is a must, he added.
Today, FM Kotzias also had a meeting with Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani. lk/16:04
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:42 PM | PM Tsipras: Greece sets two conditions for name row settlement
Greece sets two key conditions for the name row settlement – a sustainable and complex name with geo...
- 5:53 PM | Speaker Xhaferi meets delegation of EP European People’s Party group
Macedonia’s Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Friday with a delegation of the European People’s P...
- 5:20 PM | EU leaders signal unease ahead of EU-Turkey summit
EU leaders on Friday signaled some unease about an upcoming summit with Turkey, noting that the bloc...
- 5:11 PM | Montenegro opens consulate in Macedonia
Montenegro opened Friday a consulate in Stip, Macedonia, which is expected to advance the diplomatic...
- 4:45 PM | Greek Liaison Office in Skopje organizes reception in honor of Greece’s Independence Day
The Liaison Office of the Hellenic Republic in Skopje organized a reception Friday in honor of Greec...