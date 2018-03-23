МИА Лого
Friday, March 23, 2018, 

Zaev: Kotzias: Time for compromise, leaders’ decisions

Friday, March 23, 2018  4:05 PM

Skopje, 23 March 2018 (MIA) – The talks between Macedonia and Greece on settling the name dispute should be focused on the future of both countries, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday at a meeting with visiting Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

‘We should be determined and take actions that will bring us closer to settling the only open issue between our countries. I’m certain that such approach will lead to a solution that offers sufficient number of arguments for the institutions and opposition of both countries to accept it as dignified for both Macedonia and Greece,’ PM Zaev said.

This meeting, he said, is taking place in a rather positive moment, namely when lasting solutions to name disputes in and EU prospect of the Western Balkans are expected.

During the name negotiation process, both countries have been promoting one European value, namely advancing of the bilateral relations and ties of confidence, Zaev said.

‘We should keep working on further advancing of our relations, nourish and make them better after the name issue settlement, as the citizens of our countries, our EU friends and international community expect a solution to this matter,’ Zaev said.

Greece, as NATO, EU member and oldest democracy in the region, bears great responsibility for resolving the (name) issue, FM Kotzias said. Finding a compromise that would be acceptable for both countries is a must, he added.

Today, FM Kotzias also had a meeting with Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani. lk/16:04

