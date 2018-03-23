Greek Liaison Office in Skopje organizes reception in honor of Greece’s Independence Day

Skopje, 23 March 2018 (MIA) – The Liaison Office of the Hellenic Republic in Skopje organized a reception Friday in honor of Greece’s Independence Day, which saw the presence of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, who is paying an official visit to Macedonia.

Macedonian Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska, Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, representatives of the diplomatic corps, businessmen and public figures were among the guests of the reception.

Greece is celebrating its independence day on 25 March. lk/16:44

