Friday, March 23, 2018, 

PM Tsipras: Greece sets two conditions for name row settlement

Friday, March 23, 2018  6:42 PM

PM Tsipras: Greece sets two conditions for name row settlement

Brussels, 23 March 2018 (MIA) – Greece sets two key conditions for the name row settlement – a sustainable and complex name with geographic determinant, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Friday in Brussels to a question of MIA correspondent.

‘The solution should be sustainable to establish a strong dialogue between the citizens of both countries. The name solution should have an erga omnes status, i.e. to be used at international, regional and internal level. The country cannot have a different name within the UN and keep referring to itself as Macedonia in the constitution. It is no easy to reach an agreement, which is being opposed by many Greeks. But we should take advantage of this historic opportunity,’ Tsipras told a press conference.

Speaking to MIA correspondent, Tsipras said in humorous manner that the next time ‘you will not be able to use the name Macedonia, but Upper Macedonia or some other variation .’

‘We are willing to solve this problem. However there is no pressure, as it is not an existential issue for Greece but for our neighbors,' Tsipras said. lk/18:41

###

