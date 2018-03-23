Speaker Xhaferi meets Greek FM Kotzias

Skopje, 23 March 2018 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi commended Friday the pace of the Skopje-Athens bilateral and the meetings under the UN auspices for settling the one and only issue that has been hindering both countries for a long period to advance their cooperation.

Talking to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, the Speaker hailed the contribution of the positive spirit, promoted by the Prime Ministers of both countries, to bringing Macedonia closer to joining the Adriatic-Ionian Initiative and the implementation of the Stabilization and Association Agreement with the EU.

Macedonia’s EU, NATO membership enjoys the support of vast majority of citizens, Xhaferi said, notifying that the incumbent government, parliament, although aware of the possible political consequences at the next elections, were determined to meet the necessary criteria for the country to join those organizations and to invest in advancing the relations with all neighbors.

Kotzias expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share opinions with Xhaferi about matters of mutual interest of the two countries, the Speaker’s Office said in a press release.

There is a need, Kotzias said, to set a broader framework that will boost the overall cooperation between the two countries, because at the moment the bilateral relations are like a ‘bird in a cage that cannot fly.’

Fortunately, the citizens of both countries share many values, traditions and demand from politicians for the excellent police, defense cooperation to expand in the spheres of education, culture and many others, Kotzias said. lk/20:04

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.