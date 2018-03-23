Let’s work together on building our Europe, PM Zaev tells the Young European Federalists

Skopje, 23 March 2018 (MIA) – Let’s work together on building our Europe, as people wish for a fair world that offers opportunity to everybody, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday to participants in the Federal Committee meeting of the Young European Federalists (JEF), which is being held in Skopje on March 23-25.

Zaev voiced his expectations for the EU to give Macedonia a chance to share the European values as an equal partner of the European community.

Macedonia’s government, he said, is focused on two topics – youth and EU integration.

The role of young people in policy making is fundamental for continuous development of the democratic societies, Zaev said.

Christopher Gluck, President of JEF Europe, considers that Macedonia’s place is within the EU.

‘We should solve the problems within the EU before expanding it. Europe needs ideas and that’s what we will discuss this weekend in Skopje,’ Gluck said.

The Young European Federalists (JEF) Europe is a non-partisan youth NGO active with 13.000 members in more than 35 countries. The organisation strives towards a federal Europe based on the principles of democracy and subsidiarity as well as respect for human rights. JEF promotes true European Citizenship, and works towards more active participation of young people in democratic life. lk/21:56

