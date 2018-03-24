Macedonia joins Earth Hour 2018

Skopje, 24 March 2018 (MIA) - Over 80 landmarks across Macedonia on Saturday at 20:30h will fall into darkness as part of this year's Earth Hour initiative.

Several landmarks in the Macedonian capital Skopje will plunge into darkness for an hour, including Macedonia square and the surrounding monuments, Macedonia Arch, Macedonia Street, Stone Bridge, Skopje Fortress, Macedonian National Theater, Archaeological Museum, etc.

Several Skopje municipalities, namely Aerodrom, Karpos, Gjorce Petrov, Gazi Baba and Center, as well as two shopping malls, have pledged to take part by turning off lights.

Many more landmarks in Ohrid, Strumica, Krusevo, Bitola, Resen, Gostivar, etc, will go dark this evening for Earth Hour 2018.

"As bio diversity across the globe is decreasing at an alarming rate, Earth Hour 2018 is focusing its efforts to muster support for preservation of bio diversity and nature under the motto Connect2Earth," Gjorgi Selkov, Macedonian representative of Earth Hour, told a news conference on Friday.

Macedonia is part of the global initiative for the ninth time.

On Saturday, in 7,000 cities in more than 170 countries, people will turn off their lights to mark Earth Hour. ba/11:17

