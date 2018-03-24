Daylight saving time begins
Skopje, 24 March 2018 (MIA) - Daylight saving time in Macedonia starts early Sunday with clocks moving forward one hour, i.e. 02:00 am becomes 03:00am.
Daylight saving time ends on 28 October at 03:00am.
The motion on the start and end of daylight saving time in 2018 was passed by the government at its latest session in line with directives of the European Parliament.
Daylight saving time (DST) is the practice of advancing clocks during summer months by one hour so that evening daylight lasts an hour longer, while sacrificing normal sunrise times. Typically, regions that use Daylight Savings Time adjust clocks forward one hour close to the start of spring and adjust them backward in the autumn to standard time. ba/11:34
