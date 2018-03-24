Greek media: FM Dimitrov might visit Athens after Vienna talks

Athens, 24 March 2018 (MIA) - Two Greek television channels have reported that Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told Greek reporters that he might visit Athens after the Vienna talks and that he would like to meet Panos Kammenos.

The Greek journalists, who covered the FM Nikos Kotzias' visit to Skopje, have commended that the visit took place in a cordial climate, there was chemistry between the two ministers and a willingness for a solution, even though differences regarding constitutional changes and formulation of the name remained unchanged, MIA's Athens correspondent reports on Saturday.

Reporting from Skopje, the Skai TV journalist said that despite the positive climate of the meeting of the two ministers, the joint press conference revealed the differences the two parties were having.

"Mr. Dimitrov said he disapproved of the proposal without a translation, such as Upper Macedonia, whereas Mr. Kotzias on his part had elaborated that an amendment to the Constitution was Greece's precondition involving any name solution," he reported.

Furthermore, Ta Nea daily commenting on Kotzias' historic visit to Skopje says that the two parties are far away from reaching a deal.

In one its articles, the news agency ANA-MPA says the two sides have shown willingness for a solution that 'will open the doors to the future.'

Covering the Skopje visit of FM Kotzias, media outlets in Greece are commenting that it will be known if the two parties could reach an agreement after the meeting in Vienna scheduled on March 30.

Citing diplomatic sources, Euronews in Greek reports that UN mediator Matthew Nimetz was expected to draft a legal text of the UN, which could be edited by the two parties, i.e. they will be able to add and to mark the items that are matching their views. ba/15:26

###

