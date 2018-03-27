Target-Fortress trial postponed until May 15
- Tuesday, March 27, 2018 11:07 AM
Skopje, 27 March 2018 (MIA) - The hearing in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) case codenamed "Target-Fortress" has been postponed until May 15 due to the ongoing extradition procedure of defendants Goran Grujevski and Nikola Boskovski before the Supreme Court in Greece.
The court said the procedure might be separated if they were not extradited by the next hearing.
The defense lawyers said the procedure is in its appeals stage, with the Greek Supreme Court due to decide on April 27.
"Target-Fortress" relates to the illegal wiretapping and destruction of surveillance equipment. Former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK) officials Goran Grujevski and Nikola Boskoski, former minister of interior Gordana Jankuloska, former UBK head Saso Mijalkov and his cabinet chief Toni Jakimovski are indicted in the case.
According to the indictment, 4,286 telephone numbers were under illegal surveillance in period 2008-2015, for which court orders had not been issued. Communications were also under surveillance prior to the issuance or after the end of the validity of court orders for 1,541 telephone numbers. Over 20,000 citizens were wiretapped during the aforementioned period. ik/11:03
