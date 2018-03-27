USAID raises awareness about factoring as alternative source of financing for SMEs

Skopje, 27 March 2018 (MIA) - USAID’s Factoring project, in collaboration with the Economic Chamber of Macedonia, conducted Tuesday in Skopje the first conference on factoring as a financial solution that enables SMEs’ growth.

The conference brought together SMEs and key stakeholders to raise awareness about factoring, and hosted a lively panel discussion on various aspects of factoring as an alternative source to finance, USAID said in a press release.

Factoring is a tool to help small businesses manage their cash-flow. When a company is owed money, like an invoice for example, they sell the right to collect the money to another company. The other company pays less than the full invoice or debt, but can collect the full amount from the person or company that owes the money.

This allows the first company to meet their financial obligations - such as employee payroll and customer orders - without having to wait for the invoice or debt to be paid. Factoring is often quicker and more flexible than traditional business loans or lines of credit, and it is more readily available to small businesses. lk/20:43

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.