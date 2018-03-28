"Trista" hearing in Skopje court
- Wednesday, March 28, 2018 9:01 AM
Skopje, 28 March 2018 (MIA) - Hearing in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) case dubbed "Trista" will take place in the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Wednesday.
In case "Trista", former assistant interior minister Gjoko Popovski is indicted of abuse of office and damages to the budget in the amount of EUR 453.570 in the process of procurement of 300 vehicles for the Ministry of Interior, when he enabled several companies to be selected in the bidding procedure, although they had not submitted the lowest bid. ik/09:00
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:14 PM | No response yet from Moscow involving reciprocal measures: spokesman
So far, the government has received no response from Moscow as to whether it will enact reciprocal m...
- 1:12 PM | Greek crews search for missing migrants near river on Turkish border
Rescue crews in Greece were searching on Wednesday for migrants who sent out an emergency call from ...
- 1:12 PM | MPs Mukoski and Vasilevski remain under house arrest
After Criminal Court ordered 30-day detention measures for former Interior Minister Mitko Cavkov and...
- 1:06 PM | UK-Macedonian project "Elysium" for agriculture production
Details have been agreed over the implementation of project "Elysium", including transfer of practic...
- 12:52 PM | It's time opposition took responsibility for reform-oriented laws: spokesman
It is time the opposition took responsibility regarding the package of reform-oriented laws, governm...