Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 

"Trista" hearing in Skopje court

Wednesday, March 28, 2018  9:01 AM

"Trista" hearing in Skopje court

Skopje, 28 March 2018 (MIA) - Hearing in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) case dubbed "Trista" will take place in the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Wednesday.

In case "Trista", former assistant interior minister Gjoko Popovski is indicted of abuse of office and damages to the budget in the amount of EUR 453.570 in the process of procurement of 300 vehicles for the Ministry of Interior, when he enabled several companies to be selected in the bidding procedure, although they had not submitted the lowest bid. ik/09:00

