MCIC report: Politicians, judges, doctors top list of most corrupted in Macedonia
- Wednesday, March 28, 2018 2:57 PM
Skopje, 28 March 2018 (MIA) - The citizens are pessimists that corruption could be eradicated. They point out lawmakers, ministers, party leaders, judges, public prosecutors, civil servants and health professionals as being the most corrupted.
These are the findings of the Macedonian Center for International Cooperation (MCIC), namely of its latest report on corruption assessment in Macedonia in 2017.
They show that three in four people believe that judges and public prosecutors are the most corrupted, whereas for 65%, MPs, ministers, political party leaders and local leaders are the most corrupted. Compared by sectors, courts and prosecution's offices top the list of most corrupted, followed by the ministry of health and the public health sector.
One in five think that corruption cannot be tackled, while 46.9% believe that corruption will exist always, but it can be reduced.
"The practice of impunity still prevails. 2017 saw only 145 people being convicted of misdemeanor charges of corruption. I think it has to change more evidently. When more people will be convicted, it will become clear that this behavior is unacceptable," noted Aleksandar Krzalovski of the Macedonian Center for International Cooperation.
Deputy PM for economic affairs Koco Angjusev said the government was committed to zero tolerance of corruption.
"The fight will be ruthless. We will strive for zero tolerance of corruption. I will personally champion all these processes," vowed Angjusev.
According to 2017 data, 36.3% of the citizens have been subjected to corruption-related pressure, which is an increase compared to 2016. ba/14:56
