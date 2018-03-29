Hearings in three SPO cases

Skopje, 29 March 2018 (MIA) - Hearings in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) cases codenamed "Treasury", "Tariff" and "Trust" are scheduled to take place in the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Thursday.

Former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK) director Saso Mijalkov, his office chief Toni Jakimovski, former UBK section head Goran Grujevski and former assistant minister of interior Nebojsa Stajkovic are indicted in the "Treasury" case.

"Treasury" refers to abuse of budget funds regarding the procurement of electronic-communications equipment for the UBK and training over its use carried out by a UK company.

Case "Tariff" involves seven individuals indicted of abuse of office in a public procurement of software system for Macedonian Power Plants (ELEM).

According to the indictment, the suspects enabled a consortium, which eventually won the tender, to qualify for the second stage although it did not provide the proper documentation. The value of the public procurement stands at EUR 4,1 million, and the budget damage is about EUR 450,000.

Case "Trust" involves businessman Sead Kocan, two other individuals and three legal entities (Transmet, Sileks and Vato), indicted for falsifying documents and rigging tenders in the Macedonian Power Plants (ELEM) company worth EUR 17 million. ik/09:27

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.