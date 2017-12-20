Germany's Kessler to manufacture electric motors in Macedonia

Skopje, 20 December 2017 (MIA) - The German company Kessler will build a plant for the production of electric motors in a Skopje industrial and development zone, where it will employ 80 people.

Aleksandar Mladenovski, Director of the Directorate for Technological and Industrial Development Zones, and company representatives signed Wednesday an agreement to implement the investment.

According to the contract, the company gets to use a construction land of 1.3 hectares. Kessler will build motor producing facilities in two stages. Also, a center for joint and engineering services and product development will be set up as part of the investment.

The German company plans to kick off the production process in late 2018. The opening of the new plant is expected to create at least 80 jobs for qualified workers.

Kessler is considered a leading supplier of motor spindles as well as direct driven 2-axis heads and rotary tilt tables for the machine tool industry for over 90 years. Its Macedonia investment is first of its kind outside Germany. ba/18:11

###

