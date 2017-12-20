Completion of USAID micro/small enterprises project; over 375 jobs created

Skopje, 20 December 2017 (MIA) - Over 375 new jobs, training and business support services for more than 400 micro companies are just a few of the benefits of the USAID micro/small enterprises project, US Ambassador Jess Baily said Wednesday at a ceremony marking the completion of the project's activities.

The six-year project, co-financed by the Swiss Government, has been implemented by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Executive Development (CEED) - Macedonia.

'We proudly announce the completion of this project being aware that it granted assistance to hundreds of small enterprises across the country, which will continue to contribute to the development of the economy,' Baily said.

Swiss Ambassador to Macedonia Sybille Suter Tejada said she was pleased that CEED would keep offering the project's services after its completion.

'It is important for the companies in Macedonia to have access to know how, networking and finance, which will help them grow, as it was the case with many companies - the project beneficiaries,' she said.

The US$ 3,08 million - project, launched in 2011, was aimed at enhancing the economic growth and increasing job creation by strengthening micro enterprises to maximize their contribution to the national economy via training in finance, business planning, sales/marketing and networking, tailored to meet the unique needs of micro and small enterprises and start-ups in eight regions in Macedonia. lk/17:34

