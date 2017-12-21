MMA to discuss situation in mining sector
- Thursday, December 21, 2017 8:32 AM
Skopje, 21 December 2017 (MIA) - The Macedonian Mining Association (MMA) within Economic Chamber of Macedonia will hold a meeting Thursday to discuss current situation in the mining sector.
Representatives from the ministries of economy and the environment as well as the non-governmental sector are expected to attend the meeting, which will be held in the Economic Chamber of Macedonia. sk/08:26
###
