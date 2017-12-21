Ministries splurging on public procurement 'the least transparent'

Skopje, 21 December 2017 (MIA) - The ministries of the interior, healthcare, agriculture, and education were the least transparent in the public procurement process, shows an analysis.

The analysis, conducted by the Center for Civil Communications, measures the level of transparency, accountability and integrity of public procurement policies throughout 2016.

According to the survey, the bottom four institutions spent a bulk of the money for public procurements, i.e. 75% of the overall funds spent by the institutions that were the subject of the analysis. The top seven institutions spend a mere 5% of the funds approved for public procurement.

21 institutions demonstrated medium level of transparency after having been analysed.

"Most institutions have accomplished between 40% and 60% fulfillment of the transparency criteria in public procurement. No institution has managed to fulfill the criteria to the maximum, i.e. 80% to 100%," German Filkov of the Center of Civil Communications said at Thursday's presentation of the findings, adding that the institutions had been ranked in five levels.

Not a single institution has abode by the criterion on assessing the need for procurement and control of and monitoring the implementation of contracts.

The analysis covered the ministries, the office for general affairs of the government, the secretariats for legislation, the implementation of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, EU affairs and the Macedonian Parliament.

The objective is to offer a tool to the institutions to evaluate themselves, i.e. the extent to which they observe the basic principles for public procurement. Next year, the tool will be applied by other non-governmental organizations that are going to rank the municipalities.

"They are much more than a procedure, a bureaucracy. The idea is to cast a light on the efficiency of public procedure. By abiding by these principles, the public will have an insight into whether institutions really buy what they truly need, whether it was functional," stated Filkov.

The institutions, ranked in the analysis, had spent EUR 170 million in 2016. A total of 1,823 contracts had been concluded. ba/13:59

###

