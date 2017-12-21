FinMin Tevdovski urges opposition to take part in budget debate

Skopje, 21 December 2017 (MIA) - The 2018 supplemented draft-budget is up for debate in Parliament at a plenary session on Friday. Minister of Finance Dragan Tevdovski said the debate should be 'constructive' and that the opposition should be participating.

"I would like there to be a constructive debate, because the budget is the most serious act MPs can adopt in a year. For better functioning, I believe the opposition should be actively engaged in both criticizing and commenting on the document," Minister Tevdovski said Thursday answering a journalist question.

The supplementary draft-budget, which includes several amendments, was forwarded to Parliament before a plenary session was scheduled. It, however, was cancelled and rescheduled to take place on December 22 (Friday).

The opposition party VMRO-DPMNE announced it wouldn't participate in a session where MPs would debate the budget.

The supplementary draft-budget foresees more money for gasification, MKD 120 million, block of subsidies involving kindergartens, elementary and high schools and cultural institutions, MKD 200 million. Furthermore, an increase of MKD 100 million is envisaged for the Health Fund and MKD 10 million for the Inspectorate for Protection of the Environment.

The 2018 budget projects overall revenues at MKD 193.5 billion with expenditures standing at MKD 211.7 billion. The budgetary deficit is projected at MKD 18.2 billion, i.e. 2.7% of the GDP, marking a drop compared to last year by 0.2 percentage points. Inflation rate is expected to stand at 1.7%. No major tax changes are planned in 2018. Next year will see an increase of crude oil excise by three denars. ba/15:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.