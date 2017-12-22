Pan-European Corridor Xd important for regional development: forum
Bitola, 22 December 2017 (MIA) - Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski, local authorities and university professors took part in a forum dedicated to the importance of Pan-European Corridor Xd for Macedonia, the Balkans and the European Union, held in Bitola on Friday.
Minister Sugareski said the Government's primary objective is the construction of road and railway infrastructure.
"We are seriously committed to Corridor Xd, which can be seen through the signing of construction contracts, such as road section Gradsko-Prilep, along with projected section Prilep-Bitola-Medzitlija border crossing", said Sugareski.
He also announced the ministry's 2018 project activities and plans in the Pelagonija region.
"Several road sections are to be overhauled in the course of next year. Regarding the railway sector, an agreement has been signed over railroad section Bitola-Kremenica, thus linking Macedonia and Greece", added Sugareski.
The Corridor X is one of the pan-European corridors. It runs between Salzburg in Austria and Thessaloniki in Greece. The corridor passes through Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia and Greece. It has four branches: Xa, Xb, Xc and Xd. ik/13:46
