Parliament kicks off debate 2018 supplemented draft-budget

Skopje, 22 December 2017 (MIA) - Macedonia's Parliament opened Friday a debate on the supplemented 2018 draft-budget.

In spite of the call of Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski MPs of the opposition failed to attend the session.

Elaborating the draft, Tevdovski said it reflected in the best possible manner the government's efforts to realize the main goals, priorities of the society, economic growth, better living standard, rule of law, social justice and intensifying of the country's EU, NATO accession processes.

The supplementary draft-budget foresees more money for gasification, MKD 120 million, block of subsidies involving kindergartens, elementary and high schools and cultural institutions, MKD 200 million. Furthermore, an increase of MKD 100 million is envisaged for the Health Fund and MKD 10 million for the Inspectorate for Protection of the Environment.

The 2018 budget projects overall revenues at MKD 193.5 billion with expenditures standing at MKD 211.7 billion. The budgetary deficit is projected at MKD 18.2 billion, i.e. 2.7% of the GDP, marking a drop compared to last year by 0.2 percentage points. Inflation rate is expected to stand at 1.7%. No major tax changes are planned in 2018. Next year will see an increase of crude oil excise by three denars. lk/17:15

###

