Sugareski: Two annexes to contract for Kicevo-Ohrid highway to be signed

Skopje, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - We are likely to propose two annexes to the contract for Kicevo-Ohrid highway to the Chinese company Sinohydro. The first annex will refer to the construction deadline extension for another three years, while the second annex will cover the additional amount for highway’s completion, Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski told Monday.

The additional amount is being negotiated and therefore we plan to propose two annexes to the contract. The first one will refer to construction deadline extension which is likely to be signed by January 31, 2018 when the deadline expires, and afterwards the annex for the additional amount will go next, Sugareski told reporters at Monday’s conference at the Agency for Real Estate Cadastre (AREC).

He denied speculations that the state owes money to the companies working on the highway’s construction. It is likely that the companies owe the workers and not the state to the companies, Sugareski underlined.

In regard to the construction of the road to Albania, he pointed out that without goo project documentation, construction deadlines will not be announced. sk/13:06

