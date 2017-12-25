Prices of cadastre services drop
Skopje, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - New, reduced price lists for services offered by the Agency for Real Estate Cadastre (AREC) have entered into force.
Prices of diverse AREC services are lowered between 20-90 percent, said director Boris Tundzev and Minister of Transport and Communication Goran Sugareski at Monday's press conference.
"Among others, the fee for enlisting infrastructure buildings is lowered by 90 percent in average, the real estate enlisting fee by 51 percent, the fee for use of data from the geodetic-cadastre information system by 28 percent", said Minister Sugareski.
AREC director Tundzev said the new price lists have already been published in the Official Gazette.
According to him, the price drop would not affect AREC's operations, since costs for redundant services would be cut. ik/13:49
