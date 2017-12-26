Strategy and resource management for tourism development

Skopje, 26 December 2017 (MIA) - Strategy, resource management and infrastructure are required for development of Macedonian tourism, agreed the Economic Chamber of Northwest Macedonia (ECNWM) and the Tourism Chamber of Macedonia (SKTM) after signing a memorandum of cooperation on Tuesday.

Businessmen say focus should be put on mountain, conference and spa tourism, which are becoming increasingly attractive in global terms.

"Infrastructure is exceptionally important, it is not only a prerequisite for tourism but economy in general", said ECNWM president Nebi Hoxha.

SKTM president Kasam Shakiri referred to tourism-related results in 2017.

"I am baffled by the statements of some colleagues, who are saying that favorable tourism results have been achieved this year. Macedonia needs major changes in order to have success in the tourism sector," stressed Shakiri. ik/12:21

