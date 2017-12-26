Zaev: Demand of tobacco to be stimulated, Prilep tobacco plant to be stabilized

Prilep, 26 December 2017 (MIA) - The buyout of tobacco is being carried out without problems. The tobacco yield is good and average buyout price of MKD 209.5 has been reached and together with the subsidy that will be paid in the foreseen deadline, the tobacco growers will get MKD 269 or EUR 4.4, which is a decent income.

This was stated Tuesday by PM Zoran Zaev who together with the Agriculture Minister Ljupco Nikoloski visited tobacco buyout points in Krivogastani and Prilep.

Farmers told me that this year was good for them mainly due to the high quality of the yield. The average buyout price of MKD 209.5 and MKD 60 in subsidy the tobacco growers will get this year MKD 269, which is a decent income. Farmers said that out of ten hectares, they produce an average of 1.600 kg per hectare, which is an income of EUR 7.000 for tobacco growers. The families work on 7-8 decares of land, which is EUR 5.000 income, Zaev said, adding that it is very important because 30.000 are tobacco-growing families in the country.

Most importantly is the government to continue to support the tobacco demand. We should open new perspectives for the Prilep tobacco plant, which will have a future by opening procedures for its permanent transformation and increasing the quantities of purchase, but also the final product. The Greek company "Missirian" will start to sign contracts with famers for tobacco buyout in March. “Missirian” company was opened in Strumica which will buyout tobacco in Prilep as well, which would mean increased number of buyers and increased tobacco demand that will raise the price, Zaev said.

Zaev announced changes and supplements to the Law on Tobacco next year, which means introducing a motivating increase in subsidies.

The Agricultural inspectorate told that 17.140 tonnes of tobacco at an average price of MKD 209.5 were buyout until Dec. 23. sk/14:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.