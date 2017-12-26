TUI to launch Eindhoven-Ohrid flight in 2018: TAV
Skopje, 26 December 2017 (MIA) - Dutch tour-operator TUI will launch seasonal flight Eindhoven-Ohrid next summer, airports' concessionaire TAV Macedonia said on Tuesday.
TUI Fly is already operating flight Amsterdam-Ohrid, annually bringing Dutch tourists at Lake Ohrid.
"We are pleased to see TUI enlarging its operations, resulting in more tourists at the Lake Ohrid coast. We hope that TUI tours will not only include tourists from the Netherlands, but also from other European countries, who will discover Macedonia's natural beauties", says Alper Ersoy, TAV Macedonia General Manager.
The company adds it posted a 13-percent rise in number of passengers up to the end of November, reaching almost 1,9 million at the Skopje and Ohrid airports. In addition, the number of flights has increased by seven percent. ik/13:58
