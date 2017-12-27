МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 

Macedonia to spend more energy in 2018: Energy Balance

Wednesday, December 27, 2017  10:25 AM

Macedonia to spend more energy in 2018: Energy Balance

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - Macedonia will spend 2.7 percent more energy in 2018, show projections of next year's Energy Balance.

Oil products will have the largest share in spent energy (51.5%), followed by electricity (28%), biomass (10.5%) and coals (5.3%).

A session of the Macedonian Energy Association (MEA) discussing the Energy Balance heard that traffic will absorb 39 percent of total consumption of final energy, industry-27 percent, households-26 percent, commercial and service sector-five percent, while agriculture-one percent.

Electricity production is projected at 5,766 gWh, i.e. a three-percent increase compared to 2017.

Energy needs in 2018 are lower by two percent compared to 2017. Oil products have the largest share at 39 percent in consumption, coals-31 percent, biomass-eight percent, natural gas-nine percent, hydro energy-four percent. Share of net electricity import stands at eight percent.

The Energy Balance is an indicative planning document that lists the requirements of total energy quantities and certain types of energy in Macedonia, and their provision from domestic resources or through import. ik/10:24

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
12/10/2015 5:06:46 PM Macedonia to spend four percent more energy in 2016
1/3/2014 9:59:30 AM Increased energy consumption in 2014

Mosaic

Vin Diesel named 2017’s top grossing actor

The action star’s latest addition to the xXx franc...

Pennsylvania woman stunned by $284 billion electric bill

A Pennsylvania utility customer got the shock of h...

Google releases its annual Santa Tracker

Google’s Santa Tracker, which has been around for ...

Trader makes million-dollar bet that bitcoin will triple next year

Online records from New York-based digital currenc...

Original Michael Myers actor to return to ‘Halloween’ franchise

Nick Castle, who played Michael Myers, credited as...

Top