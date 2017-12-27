МИА Лого
Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 

January-November industrial production up 0.5 percent: statistics

Wednesday, December 27, 2017  12:52 PM

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - Industrial production in period January-November, compared to the same period in 2016, increased by 0.5 percent, said the State Statistical Office on Wednesday.

Industrial production in November rose by 4.1 percent.

Industrial production in section Mining and quarrying in November was at the same level, in the section Manufacturing it increased by 5.7%, while in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it decreased by 4.9%.

Increase in section Manufacturing is mostly due to increased production in the divisions: Manufacture of food products, Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, Manufacture of rubber and plastic products, Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, Manufacture of electrical equipment, Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. and Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

Industrial production by Main Industrial Groupings was higher in Intermediate goods, except energy by 2.5%, Capital goods by 25.4% and Durable consumer goods by 55.6%, but lower in Energy by 2.0% and Non-durable consumer goods by 7.9%. ik/12:50

