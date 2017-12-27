PM Zaev: Macedonia's accession to NATO significant for the country's economic prosperity

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - There are many reasons why over 75.80 percent of the citizens of Macedonia, including the government and all political parties, support the country's accession to the European Union and NATO, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told reporters on Wednesday.

'It is true that NATO membership status stands for security and stability, but above all it means economic growth, investments, new jobs, better salaries and many other economic opportunities for citizens,' Zaev said.

In this respect, he notified that since joining NATO Bulgaria recorded an inflow of about EUR 450 million of foreign investments, while in Albania the amount has been quintupled.

The NATO membership status is a rather significant encouragement for domestic and foreign investors, and Macedonia as a small country must not rely only on the domestic market, but make efforts to boost its export rate, Zaev said. lk/17:46

