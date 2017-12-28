Slovenia's average salary highest in region, Macedonia at the bottom

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - Slovenia has the highest average salary in the region, while Macedonia the lowest, Anadolu Agency reports.

The October average salary in Slovenia amounted to EUR 1,056 while that in Macedonia about EUR 382.

Average salary in Croatia stood at EUR 795, followed by Montenegro-EUR 511, Bosnia-Herzegovina-EUR 436, and Serbia-EUR 396. ik/10:21

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.