Slovenia's average salary highest in region, Macedonia at the bottom
- Thursday, December 28, 2017 10:22 AM
Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - Slovenia has the highest average salary in the region, while Macedonia the lowest, Anadolu Agency reports.
The October average salary in Slovenia amounted to EUR 1,056 while that in Macedonia about EUR 382.
Average salary in Croatia stood at EUR 795, followed by Montenegro-EUR 511, Bosnia-Herzegovina-EUR 436, and Serbia-EUR 396. ik/10:21
