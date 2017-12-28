MEPSO to build new Stip-Probistip power transmission line

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - Electricity Transmission System Operator of Macedonia (MEPSO) will invest EUR 2,45 million in the construction of a new 110kW power transmission line connecting Stip and Probistip.

MEPSO director-general Saso Vasilevski and representative of the contracting consortium Pinggao-Ndrekaj, Erion Mushi signed the contract on Thursday.

The 27,2km-long transmission line will replace the old one built in 1972.

The project will enhance the capacity of the transmission network in the country's east, improving electricity supply in Probistip, Zletovo, Kratovo and Kriva Palanka.

The Stip-Probistip transmission line is part of MEPSO's project for construction of six such lines at a total length of 170km. The investment is worth over EUR 20 million provided by the company and a European Bank for Reconstruction and Development loan. ik/11:32

