Mancevski: Change of ICT policies in education

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski said Thursday the Government is changing ICT policies in the education field.

"Hardware was procured in the past without any plans in place over its use. That is why schools are now filled with computers that are not used, while most of them are obsolete," said Mancevski at a Microsoft event presenting the finalists of 365 Challenge contest, which incorporates teachers applying ICT tools in the instruction process.

Mancevski said the option of using advanced ICT skills can be achieved only in cooperation with businesses, civil society organizations and the academic community.

"It is essential for teachers to use ICT in daily work, in order to create interactive classes and stimulate pupils' creativity", he added.

Microsoft Macedonia director Ljupco Georgiev said the scrap in schools is useless if there is no information.

"How can a child make progress if it does not have the proper, useful information? This is Microsoft's idea, to stimulate and encourage them to achieve more," stressed Georgiev. ik/13:16

