Sugareski: Skopje-Blace motorway is Government's top priority

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - Construction of 13km-long motorway section Skopje-Blace border crossing is the Government's top priority and we are currently working on the project documents in order to remove irregularities so that works begin by the end of 2018, said Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski on Thursday.

"The agreement on the motorway's additional planning was signed in 2016, but we now we are trying to remove the possible deficiencies during construction, as was the case with the other motorways," Sugareski told a Q&A session in Parliament.

He added that the motorway route would be altered in the section of the industrial zones and the new cemetery in the area. ik/13:25

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.