FinMin Tevdovski: 2018 to be good year for Macedonia's economy

Skopje, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - The 2018 will be a good year for Macedonia's economy as the stabilization of the political environment is restoring the businessmen confidence that should result in larger private investments, which was not the case in the previous period, Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski said Tuesday at a joint press conference with Premier Zoran Zaev.

At the first working day of 2018, the Ministry of Finance briefed the Prime Minister about the realization of the last year budget and the expectations for the economic activity in this one.

The realization of the 2017 budget capital investments is at historically highest level, reaching MKD 19,8 billion or 83.6 percent of the projected ones, Tevdovski said.

'In 2016, capital investments amounted to MKD 16.97 billion. We've achieved an excellent result in 2017, considering the poor realization of capital investments in the first half of the year. We will continue with the same dynamic of realization, which will give strong impetus to the overall economic result this year,' said Tevdovski.

Last year the tax revenues were for 4.6% higher than in 2016, with the increase in all major categories of taxes, Tevdovski said, notifying that the Ministry of Finance in coordination with the Public Revenue Office realized MKD 2,2 million higher VAT return to companies in comparison to 2016.

'We will continue with the non-selective and swift VAT return to companies in 2018, which will contribute to their liquidity,' Tevdovski said.

PM Zaev expressed satisfaction with the realization of capital investments in 2017, saying that it indicates a substantial recovery of the national economy after the political crisis.

'The 2018 should be a year of progress, investments, overall economic growth and prosperity of the country. We expect many new jobs and GDP growth, which will mean a higher personal income for citizens,' Zaev said. lk/18:59

