“Cemdag Lighting Europe” to sign investment agreement in mid-January

Skopje, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - Government Spokesperson Mile Boshnjakovski told Friday’s press briefing that an agreement with “Cemdag Lighting Europe” will be signed in the middle of January for €5 million worth investment that should create 100 new jobs.

Boshnjakovski said that greenfield investment will be realised in the Technological Industrial Development Zone (TIDZ) Skopje 1.

“Government at its Thursday’s session passed a decision on consent for signing an agreement with the Turkish company for long-term lease of construction land in TIDZ Skopje 1,” Boshnjakovski told Friday. sk/12:28

