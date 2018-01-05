Exports rise 18.6 percent in January-November 2017: statistics

Skopje, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - Total value of exported goods from the Republic of Macedonia in January-November 2017 amounted to US$ 5,17 billion, an 18.6% increase compared to the same period last year, the State Statistical Office said on Friday.

The value of imported goods in the same period was US$ 6,98 billion, or 13.8% more than the same period last year.

Trade deficit in period January-November 2017 was US$ 1,8 billion. Import coverage by export was 74%.

The external trade by products shows that in the exports the most significant products are supported catalysts with precious metal or precious metal compounds as the active substance, ignition wiring sets and other wiring sets of a kind used in vehicles, aircraft or ships, motor vehicles for the transport of 10 or more persons, including the driver, with compression-ignition internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel) and clothes.

In the imports, the most significant products are the platinum and platinum alloys, unwrought or in powder form, petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude), other metals of the platinum group and alloys thereof, unwrought or in powder form and flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, not clad, plated or coated, not further worked than hot-rolled of a width of 600 mm or more, in coils.

According to the total external trade volume, the most important trade partners of the Republic of Macedonia were Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Serbia and Bulgaria. ik/15:38

###

