Food and Veterinary Agency: Brazilian company export meat licence revoked
- Saturday, January 06, 2018 12:07 PM
Skopje, 6 January 2018 (MIA) - The export licence to Brazilian company Seara Alimentos LTDA, which exports meat to Macedonia, is revoked and the company is deleted from the register of authorised meat exporters from Brazil, Food and Veterinary Agency informs Saturday.
Food and Veterinary Agency received the information via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a notification from the diplomatic consular mission of the Federal Republic of Brazil in Sofia arrived that the export license was revoked and that the company was deleted from the register of authorised meat exporters.
The controls at the border crossings of the Agency's inspection services have been strengthened, in order to prevent the possible entry into the country of consignments of meat from Brazil, originating from facilities that are prohibited for export, Food and Veterinary Agency informs. sk/12:05
