Tikves Wine Route Foundation in 2018 focused on projects to promote tourism

Kavadarci, 9 January 2017 (MIA) - Tikves Wine Route Foundation has several investments and projects in the works this year, it has been revealed.

Preparations are nearing their completion before the inauguration of a facility for showcase activities in the village of Rosoman, central Macedonia. The investment, funded through the IPA fund for cross-border cooperation with Greece, is estimated at EUR 587,000, the foundation's director Violeta Jankova told MIA.

The project also foresees the establishment of a Macedonian-Greek wine, food and tourism cluster and promotional tourist tours are in the pipeline.

"For the 11th consecutive year, the foundation will mark St. Triphun's Day by pruning wines since St. Triphun is considered the protector of wine growers. We will continue to promote tourist products and package specially designed for tourists that include both wine and food," she said.

Also, several educational events are being planned, according to her.

"All of these activities aim at promoting tourism in the region of Tikves. It is worth noting that the number of tourists that visit the region is growing year after year," Jankova stated. ba/12:38

