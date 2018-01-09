Gasoline, diesel fuels slightly up: ERC
- Tuesday, January 09, 2018 12:31 PM
Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Gasoline and diesel prices go up by MKD 0.5-1 as of Tuesday midnight, says the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).
The new price of gasoline EUROSUPER BS-95 is MKD 66.5 per liter, EUROSUPER BS-98 - MKD 68.5, EURODIESEL (D-E V) - MKD 59.5, and extra light household fuel (EL-1) - MKD 48.
Under the REC decision, the retail price of crude oil M-1 HC also increases and now stands at MKD 29.367 per kilogram. ik/12:26
###
