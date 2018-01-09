МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, January 09, 2018, 

Gasoline, diesel fuels slightly up: ERC

Tuesday, January 09, 2018  12:31 PM

Gasoline, diesel fuels slightly up: ERC

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Gasoline and diesel prices go up by MKD 0.5-1 as of Tuesday midnight, says the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The new price of gasoline EUROSUPER BS-95 is MKD 66.5 per liter, EUROSUPER BS-98 - MKD 68.5, EURODIESEL (D-E V) - MKD 59.5, and extra light household fuel (EL-1) - MKD 48.

Under the REC decision, the retail price of crude oil M-1 HC also increases and now stands at MKD 29.367 per kilogram. ik/12:26

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
12/25/2017 12:40:29 PM Gasoline, diesel prices slightly up
12/11/2017 1:55:43 PM Gasoline, diesel prices slightly up: REC
11/27/2017 3:42:07 PM Gasoline prices drop, diesel remains the same: REC
12/26/2016 12:14:21 PM Gasoline, diesel prices upped
2/22/2016 1:00:47 PM Gasoline prices drop, diesel unchanged

Mosaic

This year's Eurovision to be hosted by women only

Eurovision Song Contest organizers announced that ...

The human brain is a wireless scanner of emotions

Researchers from Sheffield University say that the...

Hollywood stars with the highest IQs

Nicole Kidman, Matt Damon, Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Sto...

Oprah, ‘Three Billboards’ triumph at black-draped Globes

With a red carpet dyed black by actresses dressed ...

John Young, 'most experienced' U.S. astronaut, dies at 87

U.S. astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon ...

Top