Macedonian airports handled over 2 million passengers in 2017

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - The airports in Skopje and Ohrid in 2017 handled a total of 2,027,344 passengers, which is an increase of 13 per cent compared to 2016, TAV Macedonia said on Tuesday.

A total of 18,130 flights were registered last year both at the Skopje Airport and the one in Ohrid, thus marking a 7% rise.

According to passenger traffic data, the most visited destinations last year from the Skopje Airport include Istanbul, Zurich, Vienna, Basel, Malmo, and London.

As regards the share of air carriers in passenger traffic, Wizz Air registered a 59% market share after having transported the most passengers.

The busiest day at the Skopje Airport last year was August 7, when a total of 8,283 passengers were handled and transported on 98 flights as a result of the UEFA Super Cup.

August was the busiest month in 2017 of the Skopje Airport after having handled 216,409 passengers, which is a 23.7% increase at an annual level.

The rise in passenger number comes as a result of the newly-inaugurated routes from the airports in Skopje and Ohrid, according to Alper Ersoy, General Director of TAV Macedonia.

"Five new destinations, namely Budapest, Malta, Rome, Växjö and Doha to/from Skopje have been introduced, whereas new seasonal flights from Katowice to the Ohrid Airport were inaugurated. In 2018 we will remain committed to expanding the network of destinations all the while remaining focused on providing top services to our passengers and clients," stated Ersoy.

The network of routes from the Alexander the Great Airport in Skopje includes 36 destinations covered by 11 regular air carriers. Flights from the St. Paul the Apostle Airport in Ohrid are operated to and from three destinations throughout the year and four seasonal charter flights operate during the summer. Three seasonal destinations are planned to be introduced in 2018, namely Warsaw, Tallinn and Eindhoven. ba/13:47

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.