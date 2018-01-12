Over 50,000 tourists visit Macedonia in November: statistics

Skopje, 12 January 2018 (MIA) - According to State Statistical Office data, the number of tourists in November 2017 was 50,869 and the number of nights spent by tourists was 115,749.

The number of tourists in November, compared to the same month in 2016, increased by 15.2% and the number of nights spent increased by 18.1%.

The number of domestic tourists increased by 1.3%, while the number of foreign tourists increased by 24.5%.

The number of nights spent by domestic tourists increased by 0.1%, and the number of nights spent by foreign tourists increased by 35.9%.

In period January-November 2017, compared to the same period last year, the number of tourists increased by 16.3%: the number of domestic tourists increased by 5.7%, while that of foreign tourists increased by 23.5%.

In the same period, the number of nights spent increased by 12.2%, the number of nights spent by domestic tourists increased by 4.6%, while those by foreign tourists increased by 22.6%. ik/13:14

