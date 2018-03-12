Business forum: Follow Estonia's example and accelerate Macedonia's digitalization

Skopje, 12 March 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia could profit from Estonia's experiences and accelerate digitalization as well as get funding from European foundations in the same ways this small-scale economy does. This was the message of the business forum held in the Economic Chamber of Macedonia on Monday.

The forum introduced a new Ohrid–Tallinn route to be launched soon. Participants insisted that Macedonia and Estonia should intensify its economic cooperation.

Stopping the emigration of highly trained young people should be the priority in both Macedonia and Estonia, participants said.

"Estonia's situation is similar to ours," Antoni Peshev, Chair of the Economic Chamber's Assembly, said. "But they achieve better results.

"Its aggressive policy of digital technologies has turned Estonia into a serious partner in the European economy.

"If we don't make any major efforts to be competitive [like Estonia], we will lose our advantage over the large economies."

Peshev, who hosted the Estonian delegation, added that digitalization was high on the agenda of the EU, as well.

According to him, trade with Estonia so far has been incidental, disorganized, and lacking strategy. The Estonian Ambassador to Macedonia H. E. Väino Reinart agreed.

"Until three years ago, our trade amounted to EUR 400,000. It has reached EUR 6 million now, which is significant progress, but we can do better," Reinart said.

Estonia's businesspeople consider Macedonia's tax policy favorable, and they especially want to partner with food-industry firms and agriculture enterprises.

In terms of Macedonia's export to and import from Estonia, our country mostly exports electrical conductors and imports canned fish. mr/13:27

