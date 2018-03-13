Zaev: Additional EUR 100 million for equal regional development

Skopje, 13 March 2018 (MIA) - We want to fully implement the Law on Equal Regional Development, meaning additional EUR 100 million for municipalities, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Tuesday.

"As soon as the municipalities' capacities are developed, hopefully by the end of 2018, capital investments for construction of elementary and secondary schools will be transferred from the education ministry to the local authorities. Construction of kindergartens, a portion of health centers for primary and secondary health protection, probably most of culture homes," Zaev told reporters after the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Association of Local Self-Government Units (ZELS) for transfer of the right to the permanent use, management and maintenance of information system www.gradezno-zemjiste.mk.

The PM said they are planning to also transfer the management of forests and agriculture land, as well as the portion related to the construction of roads, in order to enhance the financial capacities for the works on local and regional roads of municipalities.

"The final objective is to transfer this large amount of EUR 100 million so that citizens can see the enhancement of services and infrastructure quality," added Zaev.

Regarding the idea of the Government taking a loan on behalf of the municipalities, he said they are waiting for offers from the banks.

"The loan will be transferred to municipalities, which would pay their liabilities to suppliers, an amount of about EUR 120 million, whereas the local authorities will repay the loan over a period of 15-20 years at lower interest rates," said Zaev.

According to him, they are waiting for offers from both international institutions and domestic banks.

"Over 95 percent of the municipal debt is owed to domestic companies," underlined Zaev. ik/11:33

