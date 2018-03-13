Municipalities to manage construction land

Skopje, 13 March 2018 (MIA) - The Association of Local Self-Government Units (ZELS) and the Ministry of Transport and Communications signed Tuesday an agreement over the transfer of the right to use, manage and maintain the information system related to construction land www.gradezno-zemjiste.mk.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski, Skopje Mayor and ZELS President Petre Silegov, and ZELS vice-presidents Visar Ganiu and Mitko Jancev signed the agreement.

PM Zaev said power decentralization in Macedonia should continue.

"We are convinced that such mechanism of transferring the hardware and software for the construction land management will give municipalities more power, flexibility and commitment in coping with procedures on any construction operation across Macedonia," said Zaev.

Minister Sugareski said the electronic system carries out all procedures related to the purchase, sale or lease of state-owned construction land.

"This system is used for all procedures related to the sale, lease, permanent use or purchase of state-owned construction land. The benefits of this system are there for citizens and companies, because filing of documents can be done from any place at any time," stressed Sugareski.

Mayor Silegov said ZELS has obtained free of charge the copyrights of the source code, but is obliged to maintain and upgrade the system.

"The priority of ZELS is for all municipalities to meet the conditions for management of the construction land and implement procedures within the system by themselves, which is one of the prerequisites but also one of the largest benefits of the power decentralization process," he added. ik/13:02



