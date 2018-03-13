Minister Mancevski takes part in donor coordination meeting in Brussels

Skopje, 13 March 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Information Society and Administration (MISA) Damjan Mancevski on Tuesday attended the 4th Meeting on Donor Coordination in the Western Balkans taking place in Brussels.

Addressing the conference, Minister Mancevski talked about Macedonia's priorities and its goal to integrate into the digital market of the European Union, the Ministry said in a press release.

"At the moment, the MISA is focused on making the country completely digitized. For the first time in Macedonia, we are drafting a national operational plan on Internet broadband. Finally, Macedonia will get a cyber security strategy, which we are actively working on. Also, we are making efforts on increasing the number of e-services that will be part of the first national portal so as to improve the lives of citizens," stated Mancevski.

To implement these projects, he noted, support by the international community and donors would be of immense importance.

The Macedonian Minister also informed the attendees about the Western Balkans Digital Summit, scheduled to take place in Skopje on April 18-19. It will include four panel sessions with speakers being ministers from the region in charge of the digital agenda, as well as experts in the field.

The Digital Summit aims at bringing the region closer to the EU, from a digital point of view, with roaming charges reduced, sharing of experiences, paving the way for a single digital market, etc. ba/14:38

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.