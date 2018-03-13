Economic Growth Plan measures presented before Belgian businessmen in Antwerp

Skopje, 13 March 2018 (MIA) – Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev welcomed prospective investors in Macedonia during his presentation before twenty representatives of Belgian companies at the round-table discussion organized by the Voka-Kamer van Koophandel Antwerpen-Waasland economic chamber in Antwerp, Belgium, on Tuesday.

Vice Premier Angjusev, who is on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium, spoke about the investment opportunities our country offers after assuring the audience of our government's sustained recent efforts to stabilize Macedonia's economy.

Angjusev presented the Economic Growth Plan measures, which according to him will greatly support any companies investing in Macedonia, improve foreign market competitiveness, and create new jobs.

"We devised the Economic Growth Plan," Angjusev said, "to stimulate economic activity in the country, attract new investors, support existing companies in their further development, and in this way improve the economy and create new jobs for our citizens."

