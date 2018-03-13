Economic Growth Plan measures presented before Belgian businessmen in Antwerp
- Tuesday, March 13, 2018 5:53 PM
Skopje, 13 March 2018 (MIA) – Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev welcomed prospective investors in Macedonia during his presentation before twenty representatives of Belgian companies at the round-table discussion organized by the Voka-Kamer van Koophandel Antwerpen-Waasland economic chamber in Antwerp, Belgium, on Tuesday.
Vice Premier Angjusev, who is on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium, spoke about the investment opportunities our country offers after assuring the audience of our government's sustained recent efforts to stabilize Macedonia's economy.
Angjusev presented the Economic Growth Plan measures, which according to him will greatly support any companies investing in Macedonia, improve foreign market competitiveness, and create new jobs.
"We devised the Economic Growth Plan," Angjusev said, "to stimulate economic activity in the country, attract new investors, support existing companies in their further development, and in this way improve the economy and create new jobs for our citizens."
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 11:32 PM | President Ivanov once again refuses to sign language law
Considering its repressive content and the violent manner of its adoption, the law on usage of langu...
- 9:43 PM | Albania and Kosovo commend Macedonian Parliament for adopting language law
Official Tirana and Pristina commended late Wednesday the Macedonian Parliament for adopting the law...
- 8:49 PM | Slovak PM Fico offers to resign to ease political crisis
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico offered to resign on Wednesday on condition that his party be allo...
- 8:21 PM | Opposition VMRO-DPMNE to file motion against Speaker Xhaferi as Parliament adopts law on languages
The opposition VMRO-DPMNE is set to file a motion against Speaker Talat Xahferi for a flagrant viola...
- 7:20 PM | FM Dimitrov at working lunch with EU Ambassadors
Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov attended Wednesday a working lunch of EU Ambassadors, organized by ...