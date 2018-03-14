Government decides to terminate Kazandol agreement

Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - The Government decided at Tuesday's session to terminate the agreement over the concession for exploitation of mineral raw materials, copper, gold and silver at site Kazandol.

The Government has charged the Ministry of Economy to draft a report within a week over the conditions for the agreement's termination and revoking the license issued on 20 July 2015.

The Kazandol site is split among the municipalities of Valandovo, Bogdanci and Dojran. A number of municipalities in the country's east held referendums over the course of last year, at which citizens opted against the opening of mines in the area. ik/08:50

###

